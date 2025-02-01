Morgan County HD Urges Caution as Area Flu Cases, Hospitalizations Rise

The Morgan County Health Department is urging the public to take caution as it monitors a surge in cases of influenza.

According to an announcement Friday, Morgan County Health Department officials are monitoring what they call a “significant increase” in influenza A and B transmission levels in the area. They say monitoring has indicated higher transmission rates, increased case counts, and hospitalizations due to influenza.

Morgan County Health officials are urging the public to take extra precautions at this time including practicing frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least twenty seconds and staying home when you are sick to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Influenza spreads through droplets from infected individuals through coughing, sneezing or even just talking. The public is reminded that the influenza season typically runs from October to late March so taking extra precautions is especially important at this time.

Residents are reminded the Morgan County Health Department offers flu vaccination clinics on Monday from 10 to 11 am, and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Tuesday through Friday the clinics are offered 8:00 to 11:00 am and 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

These clinics are offered at the health department located at 425 East State Street in Jacksonville. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Morgan County Health Department at 217-245-5111, or you can email morganhd@morganhd.com.