Morgan County Health Department makes progress

The number of COVID vaccinations in Morgan County has now climbed to over 22-thousand.

Morgan County Health Department director Dale Bainter says the positivity rate of COVID in this county continues to hover around 1 point 2 percent.. He says nearby counties are running anywhere from 3 to 5 percent.

Bainter feels like the county has gotten over the COVID hump .

He says the flow of those wanting the vaccinations has slowed from 2 to 3 thousand per week to just a few hundred.

Bainter says some have legitimate reasons for not getting the shot.

He urges all to check with their doctors for clearance, but no one should avoid the vaccinations for fear of pain and brief side effects.

Bainter says the vaccinations clinics will continue at Passavant on Wednesdays. He says the COVID tests are now available through the drive thru on Mondays and Fridays.