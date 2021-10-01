Morgan County Health Department Reports 118th COVID-Related Death

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of the 118th death attributed to COVID-19 in the county.

Health Officials say a woman in her 30s died in an area hospital on Tuesday due to complications from the virus. Ten new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed over the last 24 hours yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 95 with six of those currently hospitalized.

The new confirmed cases include one male infant, two female teens, five females in their 30s, one male in his 40s, and one female in her 60s.

The Greene County Health Department also reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday since their last update on Tuesday. Greene County currently has 11 active cases.

The Cass County Health Department announced 13 new cases of the virus yesterday. The active case count is 49 in Cass County, with four individuals hospitalized.