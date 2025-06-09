Morgan County in Good Financial Shape

By Gary Scott on June 9, 2025 at 10:09am

The accountant who delivered this morning’s audit of Morgan County finances told the board the county is in good financial shape.

Adam Withee of Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote and Flynn delivered the good news after going over financial figures with the three commissioners today.

Withee says revenues came slightly under the budgeted figures, but only about $241-thousand less..which he called nearly on the mark.

But overall, the county ended up with $3-point-1 million in cash in the general fund. That’s mainly because expenditures came in about $4-point-4 million than what was projected.

Morgan County board chairman Mike Wankel says the county is holding the line well against growing expenditures.

Wankel applauded the county department heads for watching the expenses closely.

The county has $3-point-6 million in American Rescue Plan, or ARPA funds which are accounted for only as they are spent, for improvements around the courthouse.

One of those improvement projects started this morning, the courthouse elevator.

Kone Elevators began work this morning. Wankel says the elevator shuts down sometime today, and will be for a while.

Wankel says it looks like the project will take about 2 months, barring any unforeseen changes, either good or bad.

The board also re-appointed Ron Lyons to the Waverer Fire Protection District Board.