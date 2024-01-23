Morgan County License Plate Readers A Part of ISP Enforcement Measures That Saw Success in 2023

Fatal crashes on interstates and expressways in Illinois fell by 7% in 2023 compared to the previous year, and shootings were down more than 30%.

The Illinois State Police report declines came at the same time state troopers were beefing up their enforcement on the state’s transportation arteries. Arrests were up 3%, gun recoveries up 12%, and vehicle recoveries were up 7%.

Capitol News Illinois reports that ISP also confiscated more than 10,000 pounds of illegal drugs, and $4.5 million in what they call “illicit criminal currency.”

Technology also plays a large role in enforcement efforts, and ISP says they plan to install additional license plate readers – cameras which can identify license plates on vehicles that are wanted or suspected in crimes.

In 2023, ISP added 139 automated license plate readers to state roads, including 78 cameras in St. Clair County, four in Champaign County, four in Morgan County, and 53 cameras in Cook County. Those were added to an existing 289 cameras in the Chicago area. ISP plans to add cameras in Macon, Madison, Peoria, Bureau, Lake, and Winnebago counties this year.