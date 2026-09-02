Morgan County Man get 4 2 Yr Sentences for Meth

By Gary Scott on September 2, 2026 at 9:51am

A Meredosia man was sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday on drug charges.

Judge Chris Reif sentenced 44-year-old Kenneth Evans to four 2 year terms. All four sentences were meth possession cases that date back over 3 years ago.

The charges are class 3 felonies, and the sentences will be served concurrently.

Court documents indicate Evans repeatedly failed to appear in court on the drug charges, and in at least one instance, he was arrested for meth possession during his absence from court.