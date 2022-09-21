Morgan County Man Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Missouri Sunday

A Morgan County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Missouri over the weekend.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Paul W. Curtis was traveling westbound on Missouri State Highway 154 just south of Pike County Road in Pike County, Missouri at approximately 9:15 Sunday morning.

The report indicates that for an unknown reason, Curtis’ vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway, and began to skid after returning to the roadway which caused the vehicle to cross the center line and travel off the left side of the road where the front of the vehicle struck the ground causing it to overturn.

Curtis was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. The report indicates Curtis’ truck was totaled in the crash. No information on his current status or any possible citation was included in the report.