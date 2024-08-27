Morgan County Man Most Wanted By Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers

The Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers are looking for a man whose last known address was in rural Morgan County.

43-year old Joshua D. Searles, whose last address was on the Literberry-Prentice Road, is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Searles is 6 foot tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye.

If you know of Searles’ whereabouts, please contact he Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 217-228-4474. You can also leave an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile app or go online at quincycrimestoppers.com.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.