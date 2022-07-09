Morgan County Man Sentenced In Christian County After Selling Drugs to Undercover Officers

A Morgan County man was sentenced in Christian County Court this week on drug charges after selling drugs to undercover police officers.

Newschannel 20 reports that 27 year old Ronald D. Fisher was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday by Judge Bradley T. Paisley.

Fisher was originally arrested in August 2020 by Taylorville Police for methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams after selling the drug in a controlled buy by undercover police officers. Fisher was also cited for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams during the arrest.

Fisher was arrested again in September 2020 according to court records for driving without a license.

Subsequent possession and delivery of methamphetamine arrests followed in Christian County in June and December 2021.

Fisher was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 3 year sentences consecutively on one of the possession and one of the delivery charges. He was also ordered to serve up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $1,000 county fine plus fees and court costs. According to court documents, Fisher must serve at least 50% of the 6 year sentence. The traffic charges and other drug charges were dropped per the plea. Fisher was given credit for 285 days served in the Christian County Jail.