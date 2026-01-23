Morgan County Multiplier-Below 1

By Gary Scott on January 23, 2026 at 10:52am

Morgan County’s new tentative multiplier has fallen below 1.

The Illinois department of revenue has issued Morgan County a tentative property assessment equalization factor of point-9-7-8.

The multiplier is used to ensure that property in the state of Illinois is assessed at one third of the market value. A 1 multiplier, in theory, means the assessments have hit that mark. Simply stated, anything above one is under assessed, and anything over 1 is over assessed.

Morgan County’s rate dropped to below 1, because in the state’s eyes, the average level of assessment in Morgan County over a 3 year period is greater than one third the market value.

The multiplier is applied to the assessed valuation of the property, not to the property tax bill itself.

The multiplier is especially important when a local taxing district overlaps into a second county.

Currently, there are 66-hundred local taxing districts that do spread into 2 or more counties.