Morgan County multiplier less than 1

There’s good news from the state department of revenue for Morgan County landowners.

Morgan County has been assigned a final multiplier of less than 1…point-9829.

This applies for 2024 taxes payable in 2025.

This is down from last year’s multiplier of 1, which essentially means the assessment compounded by the Morgan County assessor’s office remained the same last year. A multiplier of less than one means application of the rate will slightly drop the property assessments.

The multiplier is used to achieve uniform property assessments in the state, and is applied to the assessed value of property values.

It doesn’t apply to farmland, which is assessed at one third of its value, and not subject to a multiplier.

The assessments are based on the sales of properties over a three year period, starting in 2021.

The change in the multiplier rate does not mean property taxes will increase or decrease, because other factors such as the request for monies from taxing bodies will have a bigger impact on property tax rates.

