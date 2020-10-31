Morgan County Nearing 1,100 COVID Cases

Morgan County is fast approaching 1,100 COVID-19 cases. The Morgan County Health Department announced 35 new cases of the virus today. The Health Department also received a report of an additional death, a male in his 80’s, a resident at Heritage Health. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 1,042, with 187 active cases, 11 cases currently hospitalized, 218 individuals in quarantine, and now 27 confirmed deaths. Morgan County’s rolling 7-day positivity rate is at 12%.

The Cass County Health Department reported 2 additional cases of COVID-19 today. The new positives include a male in his 40s and a male in his 60s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 477. The active case count is at 20, with 121 individuals on quarantine, and 1 case currently hospitalized. Cass County’s current positivity rate is at 4.4%.

The Greene County Health Department announced 10 new community acquired cases of the virus today. Greene County is currently reporting 81 active cases. Overall, they have had 388 confirmed cases with 19 deaths. Greene County’s rolling 7-day positivity rate is at 9%.

The Scott County Health Department has announced 11 new cases since their previous update on Monday, bringing the county’s overall total to 126. 19 cases remain active in isolation. Scott County’s positivity rate is currently at 7.7%.

Brown, Pike, and Schuyler reported no updates to their COVID-19 numbers today.