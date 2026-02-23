Morgan County OKs Zimmer Solar Field

By Gary Scott on February 23, 2026 at 11:00am

The Morgan County board approved an application for the siting of a solar field north of Jacksonville, but not without a dissenting vote.

Commissioner Michael Woods voted against the plan from Zimmer Solar.

Woods says it was largely a symbolic vote. He knows the state has given little voice to counties in this siting process.

The site is along sub-station road off route 78.

Margaret Blum of Zimmer Solar was at this morning’s meeting to answer questions. One of the first came from neighbor Cody Smith, who claims trucks doing soil samples at the site have already overstepped the promises Zimmer had made.

He says he was disappointed at the board’s action, but understands commissioners have little say. He claims contractors for Zimmer have already broke a promise made by having equipment unloaded and blocking county roads near the site.

Blum says she understands the concerns from the neighbors. She also promised to look into the complaint of blocked roadways.

There is some question about evergreens being planted on the west side of the property, blocking the field from line of site for property owners. Nothing was stipulated in the motion by the board, and commissioners say they can’t make that stipulation.

The board approved bills, that includes money to buy a patrol car for the Morgan County sheriff’s department.

The board also approved the Reichert subdivision.