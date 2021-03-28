Morgan County Opens Availability for COVID-19 Vaccine Anyone 18 and Up

The Morgan County Health Department’s Vaccine Planning Team announced Saturday that the county would be opening up availability for the COVID-19 vaccine for any resident 18 year old and up.

The online option for registration for the Wednesday, March 31st vaccine clinic at Passavant Area Hospital is now open on the health department’s website: https://www.morganhd.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. The site will be updated when more dates are opened up.

The health department says an update will be posted when availability is lowered to those 16 years old and up. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced that all Illinoisans 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in April.

Free COVID-19 testing is still being done at the Morgan County Health Department at their testing site located at 345 West State Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Enter the testing site at the intersection of Dunlap Court and Morgan Street.