Morgan County Primary Filings

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2025 at 10:00am

There are no changes in the candidate filings for next springs primary from last week at the Morgan County clerk’s office.

Jamie Jackson, who filed as a Republican, remains the lone candidate for sheriff. Mike Carmody has already announced he would not return.

There are three candidates for the seat now held by Dr. Michael Woods. Dr. Woods was the lone Democrat candidate to fill his post.

Two Republicans have filed for Woods’ seat. Former Morgan County deputy and state trooper Greg Hacker, and local farmer and radio salesperson Vikkie Becker have filed on the GOP ticket.

Sherry Sills has filed for re-election as county clerk, and Crystal Meyers has filed for re-election as treasurer. Both are Republicans.

That means the lone race to be decided in March is between Hacker and Becker.

The primary will be held March 17th.