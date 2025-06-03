Morgan County Property Tax Bills

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 10:58am

Morgan County residents got a summer gift in the mail over the weekend.

That gift…is the Morgan County property tax bill.

First installment of the tax is due June 27th, the final Friday of June.

The second installment will be due July 28th, the final Monday of July.

Taxpayers can pay online by credit, debit or e checks at morganil.devnetwedge.com.

By mail, the address is Morgan county Treasurer, 300 West State in Jacksonville..62650.

And, people can pay in person at the courthouse.

Checks should be made payable to Morgan County Treasurer.

All payments received or postmarked after the due dates that don’t include interest penalty will be returned.

All billing questions can be directed to the treasurers’ office at 217-243-4311.