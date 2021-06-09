Morgan County Property Tax First Installment Due June 18

The first installment of property tax payments are due in Morgan County next week. The first installment is due by next Friday, June 18th. Morgan County Treasurer Kim Mitchell says there are multiple ways for people to pay: “You can come into the courthouse now and pay your taxes in the Treasurer’s Office. There is also a drop box right outside the door on the north side of the courthouse. We just ask that you put it in an envelope [addressed] to the Treasurer with the pay stub inside. You can also use the local banks. Just drive through and use your stub and pay your taxes at the bank, all except US Bank. Most banks in Morgan County will accept payment. Then, we pick those up and process them here in the Treasurer’s Office. You can pay online by visiting the Treasurer’s website on morgancounty-il.com. There is an online payment option there. You can also pay with a credit card or debit card.”

Mithcell says there is a 2.35% vendor fee when paying by debit or credit, or residents have the options of using an e-check, which is a flat fee of a $1 per check. Mitchell says you can also drop it in the mail. She says the tax payments that are mailed will be taken as on time as long as they have a postmarked date of June 18th.

Mobile home property tax payments are due on July 19th.

Mitchell says there is one change this year compared to last year when it comes to property taxes: “Last year, we were able to waive the first installment late fee until the second installment was due. This year, that is not in place, so on June 19th, the late fee will start to apply if you haven’t paid your first installment.”

Mitchell says she hasn’t seen a real problem with people making their payments, and the property tax cycle appears back to normal compared to last year’s interruptions. If you have questions about your property tax bill, you can call the Treasurer’s Office during business hours Monday-Friday at 217-243-4311. The second installment will be due on September 17th.