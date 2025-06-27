Morgan County Property Taxes Due Today

By Gary Scott on June 27, 2025 at 11:30am

This is tax day in Morgan County.

The real estate tax first installments are due by the close of business at the Morgan county Courthouse late this afternoon. The courthouse closes at 4:30.

People can mail in their payments, but they must be postmarked today.

Several banks in Jacksonville also accept real estate tax payments, but not US Bank.

Partial payments for the first installment are not acceptable, and will be returned.

Checks should be made payable to the Morgan County Treasurer.

Credit card payments must include a 2point-4 percent charge to use the credit or debit cards.