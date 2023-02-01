Morgan County Receives Emergency Food & Shelter Grant Money; Non-Profits Urged to Apply

Morgan County has been chosen as a recipient of emergency food and shelter funds from the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Morgan County just a little over $14,000 through Phase 40 under the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program.

The selection was made by a host of national non-profit organizations and the federal government. A local board was charged with distribution of the funds that consist of members from Prairieland United Way, local government officials, and clergy.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Morgan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Jacksonville Area Food Center, Prairie Council on Aging, The Salvation Army, The Crisis Center Foundation, Community Child Care & Service Center, American Red Cross, Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen and New Directions Shelter participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way at the Jacksonville Municipal Building, located at 200 West Douglas Avenue, or by email at karen.walker@prairielandunitedway.org or call 217-245-4557 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is February 20th.