Morgan County Reports 2 New Cases of COVID-19

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19. The 130th case is a female in her 70s who is isolated in a long-term care facility. The 131st case is a female in her 50s whose case is still being investigated.

There are currently 37 pending test results in Morgan County. 113 patients have been released from restriction.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 738 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths in the state. It’s the lowest death total the state has seen since March 30th. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate per the number of tests dropped to 2.7%.