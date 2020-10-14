Morgan County Republican Campaign Headquarters Opens

The Morgan County Republican Central Committee has established their election headquarters just a few weeks shy of the general election. Morgan County Republican Party Chairman Steve Hardin says that the central committee is offering drive up yard sign service at a familiar location: “We are going to be open for yard signs. We have yard signs for President Trump, Mark Curran who is running for U.S. Senate, Darin LaHood, and for C.D. Davidsmeyer. The headquarters is located on the corner of West College Avenue and Church Street in the old dentist’s office. The entrance is around on the north side near the back of the building. There is a big parking lot there, so you can drive right through and get your yard signs.”

Hours of scheduled operation are 4-6PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10AM-4PM on Saturdays.

Hardin says there are ‘Vote No’ signs on the Graduated Income Tax Referendum at the location. The Republican Women’s Club is volunteering to staff the location and assist with the yard sign distribution up to the election. For more information or questions, you can contact Hardin at 217-370-5746 during business hours.