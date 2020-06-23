Morgan County Republican Central Committee Begins Search For Treasurer Nominee

Morgan County is now faced with replacing an elected officials. After the passing of Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt on Friday, June 12th, the Morgan County Republican Central Committee will be looking at a recommendation process. Steve Hardin, Chairman of the Morgan County Republican Party, says it’s a process that is in its beginning stages. “The Morgan County Commissioners will ultimately make the appointment. In this case, since Jenny was a Republican, they are looking at the Morgan County Republican Central Committee to make a recommendation. Currently, we are taking people’s resumes for anyone who has interest in the position.”

Hardin says that the potential nominee should also attach a statement of interest in the position with their resume. Hardin says people should contact him or Morgan County Commissioner Ginny Fanning if they are interested. “I’m hoping to have all the applications and paperwork in from people by the end of this week. Then, we will set a date to hopefully find the right person to follow Jenny.”

Hardin says it’s going to be extremely difficult to find someone to replace Geinaeirt’s knowledge, expertise, and grace in the Treasurer’s office. He says that he’s received interest from 2 or 3 people so far and hopes that more will apply by the end of the week. He says the Morgan County Republican Central Committee has not chosen a date to caucus to select any potential candidates. Interested parties should mail their resume and statement of interest to PO Box 397 in Jacksonville or call Steve Hardin at 245-7023 or via email at sthardin@csj.net.