Morgan County Residents 75 and Older Can Now Register for COVID Vaccine

Morgan County residents age 75 and older who want a COVID-19 vaccination, can now register for their shot, starting today.

The Morgan County Vaccine Planning Team announced this morning, that to register, you must call 217-479-1817 weekdays between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm starting today, Tuesday, January 19th.

Those who are in group 1a healthcare providers are allowed to register at this time as well if they have not already received a vaccination.

Morgan County Health Department officials stress that pre-registration is required to obtain the vaccine, and no onsite registration will be allowed.

Morgan County residents are asked to be patient with the registration process as it takes some time to move through the population.

According to the announcement, registration for the 65 and older community by age groups will be offered as more vaccine becomes available.

The Health Department asks if you are not included in the current group, please pay attention to the local media and Jacksonville/Morgan County EMA social media pages for when updated information becomes available.