Morgan County Residents 80 and Over Can Now Register for COVID Vaccine

Morgan County residents who are 80 and older can now register to revive the COVID vaccine.

The Morgan County Vaccine Planning Team announced this morning, they will start taking registration for residents within Morgan County who are 80 years and older for the COVID vaccination.

Those who are in group 1a healthcare providers are allowed to register at this time as well. Team Officials say in order to register, you must call 217-479-1817 weekdays between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm starting today, January 13.

The registration office will be closed Saturday, 16th through Monday, 18th. Pre-registration is required to obtain the vaccine. Organizers stress that no onsite registration will be allowed.

Morgan County residents are asked to be patient with the registration process as it takes some time to move through the population.

They say they will offer registration for the 65 and older community by age groups within the community as more vaccine becomes available.

The Vaccine Planing Team asks if you are not included in the current group, please pay attention to local media and Jacksonville/Morgan County EMA social media pages for further updates.