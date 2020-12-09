Morgan County Road District Clerk Indicted For Theft, Official Misconduct

A Morgan County Public official is being indicted in Morgan County Court this afternoon on two charges.

Former Road District #8 Clerk 62 year old Pamela S. Redd of Alexander was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the Morgan County Jail for theft and official misconduct this morning.

In charges filed by Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll’s office this morning, Redd, in her role as Clerk of the road district, allegedly by means of deception, took over $100,000 between 2015 and November 2020 through unauthorized purchases through the Road District’s checking account.

Redd formally resigned from her post as the road district clerk on November 9th and was replaced by Marcia Cox in action taken by the Morgan County Commissioners.

Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply this morning in front of Judge Chris Reif. Public Defender Tom Piper was appointed as counsel to Redd in the case. A preliminary hearing has been set for January 5th.

If convicted of Class 3 Felony Official Misconduct, Redd faces 2 to 5 years in prison. The Class 1 felony theft charge carries 4 to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, and restitution for losses.