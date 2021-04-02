Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies Seize 22 lbs. of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

More information has been released about an arrest from yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy executed a traffic stop on a Chevy Spark at 3:54 yesterday afternoon on Interstate 72, approximately one mile from the Jacksonville Correctional Facility exit for traffic-related offenses, which included speeding and a Scott’s Law violation.

After interacting with the driver, according to the release, 46 year old Cid C. Robinson of Stevensville, Montana demonstrated suspicious behavior. A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted and the deputy then discovered 10 kilograms or approximately 22 pounds of suspected cocaine. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office estimates that the value of the cocaine to be approximately $1 million.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail for controlled substance trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Robinson remains lodged at the jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy was assisted in the traffic stop and vehicle investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department, South Jacksonville Police Department, and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group.