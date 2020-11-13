Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office Begins Search For New Assistant

The Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office will be looking for a new assistant state’s attorney in the near future. Current Assistant Craig Miller won the bid to become the new Cass County State’s Attorney during the General Election. Miller becomes the second assistant state’s attorney to move on from the Morgan County office to the top prosecutor in a surrounding county in recent years. Caleb Briscoe, a former Morgan County assistant, won election to the Greene County State’s Attorney position in 2012. Briscoe served as an assistant in Morgan County from 2008-2012.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says that he’s already begun receiving inquiries for the opening: “First and foremost, congratulations to Mr. Miller. Cass County is getting a very fine prosecutor. Morgan County’s loss is certainly Cass County’s gain. Having said that, it will be a tough position to fill. Mr. Miller brings a lot to this office. Both myself and Assistant Chad Turner have been prosecutors going on 20 years now, so we have a lot of experience working with some really good prosecutors. Some of those individuals that we have previously worked with have already reached out to me showing some interest in that position. Ultimately, I believe we will advertise for the position and have a search. I expect, as far as a timeline, to probably fill that position in March or April of this coming year.”

Noll says that he and Turner will take over more traffic court and family court cases in the near term while Miller transitions to the Cass County office. Noll doesn’t expect cases to be delayed: “Mr. Turner and I can handle the additional work on a short-term basis. Certainly it will mean more hours for the both of us, but it is something that we can handle. It’s not a long-term fix, but we want to do a thorough search to make sure we get the right person with the right fit for an assistant state’s attorney for Morgan County.”

Miller had been in the Morgan County assistant’s position since March 2014 where he served as chief of the civil division and also was responsible for prosecuting criminal traffic offenses. Miller defeated current Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez in last week’s General Election.