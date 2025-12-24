Morgan County Staying Same with the Levy

The Morgan County board Monday morning finished up last minute items before the calendar turns to the new year.

One of those items was the 2025 tax levy. This represents the amount of money the county hopes to get in the 2025 taxes collected next year.

Chairman Mike Wankel says he’s proud the county was able to hold the line, and not raise the levy. He credited department heads with plans to hold the line on spending.

Wankel says the county is counting in the growth of new projects in the county, particularly the solar fields, which have added $22-million to the property tax rolls.

The board this morning approved the motor fuel tax estimate for maintenance in the new year. County engineer Matt Coultas says his department was able to reduce the amount from a year ago by $100-thousand to $1-point-7 million.

The county board also left the levy for Marnico Village the same at $3-thousand.

And, commissioners agreed to spend $55-thousand over a five year period for new mass noticiation software from Rave Alert/Motorola. Emergency services director Phil McCarty says the new software will allow for better emergency communication among the responders, and make notifications more specific to the areas of the county.