Morgan County Treasuer Jenny Geirnaeirt Passes In Early Morning Accident

A Morgan County elected official died tragically in an accident this morning in rural Jacksonville. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 49 year old Jenny Geirnaeirt was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Old State Road and Walbaum Lane at 6:30AM. The coroner’s office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are continuing an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Geirnaeirt was appointed Morgan County Treasurer in 2015 and was re-elected in 2018. Geirnaeirt has lived in Jacksonville her whole life, and is a 1989 Routt Catholic High School graduate, and member of Our Saviour Church. She is a 1993 graduate of Illinois College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in French.

She served as an alderman for the City of Jacksonville from 2009-2015 in Ward 4 and worked for the offices of State Representatives Jim Watson and C.D. Davidsmeyer. She has also been involved in Routt/Our Saviour Dreams Committee, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, the Strawn Art Gallery, and the Beaux Arts Ball. Geirnaeirt currently served as the Treasurer of the Illinois County Treasurer’s Association. She won Illinois County Treasurer of the Year for Zone 2 in 2019 from the Treasurer’s Association.

Geirnaeirt is survived by her husband Terry and her three children Grace, Lilly, and Owen. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson said, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jenny. This is a tremendous loss to their family and our entire community.”

50th District State Senator added his reaction to Geirnaeirt’s passing late Friday: “I’m saddened by the tragic death of Jenny Geirnaeirt today. My heart goes out to Jenny’s family and all of her many friends. She was a great person, dedicated mother, and a tremendous public servant. I hope her memory will serve as an inspiration for a life of service to family and community.”