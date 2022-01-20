Morgan County Treasurer Resigns

Morgan County will now be seeking a new Treasurer after Treasurer Kim Mitchell announced her resignation late this afternoon.

In a letter addressed to friends and citizens of Morgan County, Mitchell says she feels blessed to have been able to serve Morgan County as Treasurer over the last 17 months.

Mitchell says she and her husband have decided to relocate and pursue other business opportunities out of state, thus disqualifying her from continuing in the office.

She says she has worked very hard to live up to the expectations of the office, and it is with great difficulty she is announcing her resignation effective January 30th.

Mitchell was appointed as Treasurer in August of 2020 to fill the remainder of the late Jenny Geirnaiert’s term after her sudden passing in June of that year.

The Morgan County Central Committee will now be faced with naming another nominee to the office to finish out the remainder of the term which expires in November of this year.