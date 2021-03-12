Morgan County Vaccinations are going well

By Gary Scott on March 12, 2021 at 9:57am

Morgan County health department director Dale Bainter is pleased with the progress of the COVID vaccination process in Morgan County.

Bainter has helped lead the way, and coordinate with Passavant Hospital and emergency services to facilitate vaccinations.

Bainter says the number of shots given is approaching 15-thousand.

He says the count is just over 14-thousand now. Bainter says the positivity rate at about 2-percent is outstanding, meaning the vaccinations are working.

Bainter says the age break now on vaccinations is still 65, but there are exceptions.

He says those 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions can qualify for a shot. He urges people to get vaccinations anywhere they can.

Bainter is hopeful Morgan County will hit the spot in which people who want vaccinations have them by early or mid summer.