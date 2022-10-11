Morgan County Vote by Mail Ballots Being Mailed This Week

The Morgan County Clerk says those who elected to vote by mail shouldn’t worry, their ballot will arrive soon.

County Clerk Jill Waggener updated the Morgan County Board of Commissioners this morning on the status of early voting and mail-in ballots. She says if you are one of the many residents who requested a mail-in ballot, not to worry, they are being sent out this week.

“Hopefully by Friday, they should all be in the mail so people should start looking for them towards the end of the week and the beginning of next week. We are doing them in batches of about one hundred at a time and we had about twelve hundred to send out.

So the girls and I have been working a little later in the evenings and on the weekends. It’s just a very slow process so don’t panic, they are coming.”

Waggener says in-person early voting is also going well. She says the turnout so far has been a little higher than expected.

In other business this morning, the County Commissioners approved a little more than $52,000 for the purchase of a Chevrolet Suburban through the state bid process for the County Coroner’s Office.

Commissioner Chair Brad Zeller says likely due to supply issues, there were no vehicles of that type at all in the state bid process last year when they first tried to procure a transport vehicle for the coroner’s office.

The new transport vehicle will be paid for using some of the County’s leftover ARPA funding. Zeller says currently the Morgan County Coroner’s Office relies on a third-party transport service, and with the new vehicle, the corner’s office will be able to handle transportation in-house going forward.