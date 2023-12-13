Morgan County Woman Identified as Victim in Rt-125 Fatal Crash

A Morgan County woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Route 125 this morning.

According to updated reports from Illinois State Police Troop 6 officials, at approximately 7:30 am, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 125 near Glick Road just east of Ashland.

State Police officials say a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west on Illinois Route 125 near Glick Road when at the same time, a Kia SUV was traveling east on Route 125 near the same location.

The Kia SUV reportedly pulled out into the westbound lane to pass another vehicle, and in doing so pulled into the path and struck the westbound pickup. The driver of the Kia SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced this afternoon, that 48-year-old Crystal Shanks of Literberry was pronounced deceased at the scene. He says an autopsy was performed today and preliminary findings suggest Mrs. Shanks died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the State Police, the driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries. Shortly after the first crash, a second occurred near the same location involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

Route 125 was closed to traffic in both directions during the initial investigation and was reopened at approximately 1:45 this afternoon.

Allmon says the incident remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.