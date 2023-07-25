Morgan County’s Main Courtroom Getting New Lighting

The Morgan County Courthouse’s main court room is currently closed for deferred maintenance.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says some much needed renovations are coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the improvements: “Through our ARPA funding, we were able to get some much needed work done up in our courtroom. The electrical work for the lighting was needed done. We had an issue with the fixtures. They were so old that we were unable to get bulbs for them anymore. If anybody has been up there lately, the lighting had grown quite dim. We’re very grateful that all of the lighting and electrical work will be redone by the end of this week.”

Fanning says that seating has also received some repairs: “We’ve got all of the chairs in the jury box reupholstered as well as the attorneys’ chairs. We got a new curtain paneling put in front of the jury box in both the small and large courtrooms. Some much needed improvements there. We’re very grateful that we had the ARPA funds to cover the expense.”

Gano Electric is completing the new lighting work. For now, court proceeding will be held in the smaller courtroom on the northwest corner of the second floor of the courthouse.