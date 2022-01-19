Morgan County’s Reported Deaths Down in 2021

By Benjamin Cox on January 19, 2022 at 8:54am

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson released 2021’s death statistics for the county on Monday.

In 2021, there were 429 deaths reported in the county.

15 were accidental deaths, with 5 deaths each from falls, motor vehicle/all-terrain vehicle crashes, and overdoses.

5 deaths were labeled as suicides, 1 labeled as a homicide, with 408 labeled as natural causes.

Patterson says that cardiac disease remained the number one cause of death in Morgan County last year, with COVID-19 related deaths coming in at 55.

The number of deaths are down from the previous year at 485, according to Illinois Department of Public Health Statistics. Accidental deaths are also down from 21 in 2020. Covid-19 deaths in 2020 were at 54.