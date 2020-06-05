Morgan COVID-19 Case Count Rises to 42

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of 3 additional cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The 40th case is a male in his 30s, the 41st case is a male in his 20s, and the 42nd is a female in her 20s. All three individuals are isolating and recovering at home.

Morgan County Health officials report 33 of the 42 confirmed positive cases have been released from quarantine restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health expanded testing to everyone in the state yesterday. In a statement released by IDPH, they said that the state-run, community-based testing sites is open to anyone to getting tested. No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at state operated drive-thru sites and testing is available at no cost to the individual. IDPH is currently recommending anyone that has been a part of a mass gathering in recent weeks to get tested. The Cass County Health Clinics in Beardstown and Virginia along with the Memorial Respiratory Clinic on South Sixth Street in Springfield are the 3 closest community-based, state run clinics in the Jacksonville area.

IDPH 929 new confirmed positive cases of the virus along with 116 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 6%.