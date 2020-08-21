Morgan, Greene, Cass, & Pike All See New COVID-19 Cases

Morgan County Health Department officials announced 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 today in the county. The positive cases include a female in her 30s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 60s. All 3 cases are currently isolating at home. 1 more staff member at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation and 1 more inmate at Jacksonville Correctional Center also had confirmed positive tests today.

Morgan County has now had a total of 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 149 currently active, with 7 cases currently hospitalized. 220 people are currently on quarantine in the county due to being in close contact with a positive case. Morgan County has had 18 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County today. The positive cases include a female under the age of 10, a male in his 20s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 50s. All have been instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 282. The total number recovered is 228, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized. Cass County was identified for the 4th week in a row by IDPH as an at-risk county for community spread.

Greene County Health Department officials announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 today. Greene County has now had a total of 91 confirmed positive cases, with 31 cases currently active. Greene County was also identified as one of the 20 at-risk counties in the state for community spread this week by IDPH.

Pike County Health Department officials announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 today. The cases include a male in his 20s, a female in her 50s, a male in his 50s, a female in her 70s, and a male in his 70s. Pike County has now had a total of 53 confirmed positive cases, with 22 currently active and 2 of those cases are currently hospitalized.

IDPH today announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate lowered a percentage point to 4.3%.