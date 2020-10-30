Morgan, Greene See Continued Outbreaks

The Morgan County Heath Department received confirmation of 18 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The cases include three residents at Heritage Health and three inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Center.

The Jacksonville Correctional Center has now reported more cases of COVID than any other Department of Corrections facility. According to IDOC reports, 393 inmates at the facility and 49 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Morgan County has now had 1,007 total confirmed cases of the virus, and currently has 161 active cases and 10 people who are hospitalized.

The Morgan County Health Department also confirmed the outbreak of COVID in five staff members at the Jacksonville Middle School as reported by WLDS News on Wednesday. MCHD says they are working closely with the Jacksonville Middle School and District 117 in ongoing prevention efforts.

Greene County Health officials are dealing with a resurgence of COVID cases.

Health officials confirmed 27 new positive cases yesterday, including 14 at the White Hall Nursing and Rehab Center. Greene County now has 83 active cases of the virus.

Seven new cases were confirmed in Cass County. New positives in Cass include a female under age of ten. Cass County has now 475 cases with 19 currently active and one case still remains hospitalized.

Statewide, a new single day high for confirmed positive cases was reached yesterday, with the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting a total of 6,363 new cases, including 56 additional deaths.