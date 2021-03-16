Morgan Lake to be Stocked with Trout for Upcoming Season

Another sign of spring is coming to Nichols Park soon.

The City of Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department announced today that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be stocking trout at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park.

According to the announcement, there will be a two-week period of only catch and release fishing starting on Saturday, March 20th. The spring trout season then opens up to catch and harvest on Saturday, April 3rd.

City officials say it is only after the season opens up on April 3rd that anglers may keep their fish. The daily catch limit for each angler is 5 trout. All anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp that may be purchased where licenses are sold.

For more information or any questions that you may have about the rules and regulations, the City of Jacksonville asks please contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.