Morgan, Pike, Greene Report Giant Spikes of COVID Over the Weekend

The Morgan County Health Department has reported one of it’s largest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in a single weekend. 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. 50 were community acquired, while 34 were among IDOC inmates.

The Health Department also received confirmation of a new death over the weekend, a female in her 60s. Morgan County has now had 1,126 confirmed cases of the virus with 243 active, 11 hospitalized, and now 28 deaths. 256 people remain quarantined.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. CCHD was notified of two new positives over the weekend, with an additional three cases today. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 482. The active case count is at 23, with 110 individuals on quarantine. One active case remains hospitalized.

The Pike County Health Department also reported a large spike of COVID-19 cases over the weekend. As of today, there have been 466 lab confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pike County. That is an increase of 31 cases since Friday. Of those 466 cases, 127 are active, 30 are probable, and 6 active cases are hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department reported 23 new confirmed cases over the weekend. One of the cases is connected to the outbreak at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation. Greene County has now had a total of 421 positive cases, with 91 currently active.

Schulyer County reported 3 new cases since Thursday of last week. The new cases now push Schuyler County over 100 confirmed cases of the virus at 102, with 19 currently active.

State Health Officials announced 6,222 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Illinois today along with 20 additional deaths. The rolling 7 day state-wide test positivity rate is 8.1%.