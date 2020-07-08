Morgan, Pike Report New COVID-19 Cases

Two area counties reported new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmed of 1 additional positive case yesterday. The 135th case is a female in her 70s who is isolated and recovering at home. 123 patients have been released from restrictions. There are currently 4 tests pending results.

The Pike County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Both cases are females, one in her 60s and the other in her 70s. Both are in isolation and recovering at home. Pike County now has 5 overall reported cases. These are the first two active cases in approximately a month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced confirmation of 587 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday along with 37 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity per the number of tests dropped a point to 2.5%.