Morgan Records 1 New COVID-related Death, Schuyler Has Spike In New Cases

Another Morgan County resident has died while COVID-19 cases spike in surrounding counties.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed the death of a female in her 90s from COVID-19 on Monday during their daily update today. This marks the 64th resident to die from the virus since the onset of the pandemic. Morgan County Health officials also confirmed 24 new cases of the virus throughout the county today, bringing the total of active cases to 323 with 15 of those remaining hospitalized. 480 people are now currently under quarantine in Morgan County.

Cass County Health Department officials reported 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 today. All were reported as community spread transmission. Cass County’s active case count is currently 247 with 4 of those currently hospitalized.

Schuyler County Health officials announced 53 new cases of the virus today, bringing their active case count to 171.

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 24 new cases since their previous report on Monday. Brown County currently has 64 active cases with 3 of those currently hospitalized.

Greene County Health officials announced 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 today. Greene County now has 116 active cases.

Pike County Health Department officials announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 since their previous update on Tuesday. 101 cases are currently active, with 12 of those hospitalized in Pike County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,101 new cases of the virus throughout the state along with 196 confirmed COVID-related deaths. As of last night, over 5,100 people in Illinois remain in the hospital with COVID-19, with just under 1,100 of those in ICU. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate is now at 9.5%.