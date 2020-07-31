Morgan Reports 1 Death, 10 New Cases of COVID-19, Cass and Scott Also Report Increases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of ten additional cases of COVID-19. The 201st -206th cases are three females in their 20’s, one male in his 20’s, one female in her 30’s, and one male in his 50’s. All are isolated at home.

The 207th-210th cases are all employees from the Long Term Care Facility Outbreak at the Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab, consisting of one female in her 50’s, one female in her 30’s, one female in her 40’s, and one female in her 60’s. All are isolated at home.

Morgan County Health officials also confirmed a death contributed to COVID-19. The patient was a 95 year old male who died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab on Thursday, July 30th, 2020.

Morgan County’s overall case count is now 210, with 143 cases released from health restrictions and there have now been a total of six deaths in Morgan County attributed to the virus. Morgan County’s positivity rate is now up to 4.9% after sitting at 2.1% earlier this week.

Seven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cass County today. The positive cases include a male in his 20’s, two females in their 30’s, three males in their 40’s, and a male in his 50’s. Positive cases are being notified and will be instructed to isolate at home. The health department is in the process of identifying close contacts, who will be instructed to quarantine.

One previously reported positive case was found to reside in a neighboring county; that case has been transferred.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 201. The total number recovered is 147, with eleven deceased. No cases are currently hospitalized.

Cass County has been placed on the IDPH warning list due to a positivity rate of 8.3%, and a case rate of 147 per 100,000, and the number of tests performed. Cass County Health Department continues to provide testing at their Beardstown location by appointment.

Scott County Health Department officials are reporting the 8th Covid-19 case, a female in her 20’s, who is isolating at home. The first 2 cases reported in Scott County are now out of quarantine and have recovered. 6 remain in isolation.

Scott County Health Officials say symptoms of these cases have ranged from high fever, body aches and congestion, to no symptoms at all. They are urging Scott County residents to please continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask in public.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported nearly 50,000 specimens for a total of just under 2.7 million.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 24 –July 30 is up one percentage point to 3.9%.