Morgan Reports 3 COVID Deaths; Schuyler Hits Double Digit Positives For First Time In a Month

More deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in the region yesterday.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of the death of a male in his 80’s at a hospital on November 21st, and two males in their 90’s from long term care facilities yesterday. The health department also received confirmation of 26 new cases yesterday. The Health Department has removed Jacksonville Skilled Nursing from its list of facility outbreaks. According to the Department’s COVID report yesterday, through further investigation of cases, it was determined it was not in outbreak status. There are currently 9 congregate living settings that the health department is tracking that are considered to be in outbreak status currently. Morgan County currently has 291 active cases with 16 people hospitalized. 51 people have now died from COVID-19 in the county. There are currently 566 people in quarantine this morning in Morgan County.

The Cass County Health Department reported confirmation of 31 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Cass County currently has 168 active cases with 3 of those currently hospitalized.

Schuyler County Health Officials reported their first double-digit case day in over a month with 10 new cases reported yesterday. Schuyler County has 50 active cases. Schuyler County will also have testing at the Rushville United Methodist Church from 8AM-4PM on Tuesday, December 8th.

Pike County Health Officials announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. 130 cases are currently active in Pike, with 20 of those individuals hospitalized.

Greene County Health officials reported 24 new positive cases of the virus yesterday, with 8 new positives at a long-term care facility. Greene County currently has 114 active cases. Health officials also said that positive cases in the county tripled in the month of November.

The Scott County Health Department reported 24 new cases since their previous report on November 23rd. Scott County has now had 250 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 31 cases currently active and 1 person hospitalized as of Monday. 63 individuals are currently under quarantine.

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 8 new cases yesterday. Currently there are 78 active cases in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,542 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday along with 125 additional deaths throughout the state. The 7-day statewide positivity rate is 10.4%.