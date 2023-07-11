Morgan, Sangamon Among Counties To Receive State Disaster Declaration from June 29 Derecho and Aftermath

Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a state disaster declaration for Morgan and Sangamon counties among others for the derecho that rocked the region on June 29th.

The Pritzker Administration says that the declaration follows extensive work by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security working with local governments to assess the impacts of the storms on the communities. The proclamation allows local entities increased access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in response and recovery efforts.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says county emergency management personnel are working with her office’s Recovery Division to assess damages and evaluate how to deploy resources for recovery. Based on IEMA’s reports, local resources are close to being or are already exhausted.