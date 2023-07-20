Morgan, Sangamon Given State Tax Waivers Due to June 29 Derecho Disaster

Area residents who were hit by severe weather on June 29th are getting a bit of relief when it comes to filing their taxes.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday that individuals and businesses hit by the derecho on June 29th and was still dealing with the fallout through July 4th may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they can’t file their returns or make payments on time. Those impacted in the counties declared where a disaster occurred are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty, and excise taxes.

Morgan and Sangamon counties along with 6 others are eligible for the waivers. Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write “Severe Storms – Summer 2023” on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request. Property owners who may have been impacted by severe weather in the eight declared counties should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments office if they wish to apply for reassessment of property taxes due to any property damage.