Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Debut New QR Code to Submit Tips

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties has added yet another way crime tips can be submitted anonymously. Residents in the area will start seeing Crime Stoppers QR codes popping up soon.

Crime Stoppers Coordinator Loren Hamilton says the QR code is an idea the local board has been working on for some time. He says they will initially start popping up at area businesses. “We have decals made up that we hope to get out to convenience stores, retail stores, and the like that have the QR code on them. So all you’ll have to do is just scan the code as you walk by it. Originally, the plan was to get the code into the schools. That is still the plan, but we will have to wait until the start of the school year.”

The QR code takes the user to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers website, where they can access the online crime tip submission form.

Hamilton says if you have a business or property where you would like to display the new Crime Stoppers QR code, contact him at the Jacksonville Police Department or any Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers board member to get one.

Tips can also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page, directly to the website at morganscottcrimestoppers.com, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Hamilton reminds that tips are always anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.