Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Make Donation to Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation For Social-Emotional Material

District 117 Director of Special Education & Student Services Barbie Davidsmeyer (left) accepts a check from President of the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers, Mackenzie Stewart (right) for social Emotional materials for the district.

The local Crime Stoppers have made a donation to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to support social-emotional needs in Jacksonville School District 117.

President of the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers, Mackenzie Stewart presented Jacksonville School District 117 Director of Special Education & Student Services Barbie Davidsmeyer with a $550 donation towards the purchase of of numerous social-emotional learning books and towards an everyday speech and social skills curriculum to help needs for students in pre-K through 12th grade. The funds are expected to be utilized during 2023-2024 school year.