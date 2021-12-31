Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers Trivia Night Set for Jan. 8 at Bogart’s Banquet Hall

The Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers are gearing up for one of their biggest fundraising events in the new year.

The 6th Annual Crime Stoppers Trivia Night is scheduled for Saturday, January 8th at Bogart’s Banquet Hall.

Crimestoppers Board President Brad Fellhauer says all the proceeds goes towards Crimestoppers’ efforts to produce tips for crimes in the three-county service area and to pay out rewards for tips that lead to arrests. At the event, there will be bar service and refreshments available for purchase. Teams are welcome to bring their own snacks. Doors open at 6PM with Trivia beginning at 7PM.

Fellhauer says that teams may call ahead to reserve a table: “They can call Bogart’s and leave a message if they wish to sign a team up. It is $100 per team, with up to 10 people to a team; or there will be enough room for people to sign up the night of the event. Teams who call ahead don’t have to pay in advance, but if they would like to be sure that they have a table, they are welcome to call 217-245-5757.”

Fellhauer says that with Covid restrictions over the last year and a half that fundraising has either stopped completely or slowed down. He says that the trivia night has been well attended in year’s past and he hopes that continues when it returns on January 8th.