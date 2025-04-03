Morgan Scott CEO Students Trade Show

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2025 at 2:24pm

The students were given a chance to shine at the annual Morgan Scott CEO Trade Show at CNB Bank and Trust this afternoon.

The show was packed with proud parents, students and the public.

Morgan-Scott CEO leader Jennifer Sellars says the show is impressive on many fronts.

She says students’ parents attend, along with parents of students who have graduated from the program. They are joined by members of the community interested in watching the students develop.

Sellers says there are 26 students in the program this year from Winchester, Bluffs, Triopia, Routt Catholic and JHS.

Each student is assigned a mentor in his or her field, who helps the student with any issues, problems or advice they might offer.

The students throughout the year visit various businesses to get a feel how it’s done on the commercial level. The program takes only volunteer students.

